Business

Phase two of Cash for Cultivation ready for rollout

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 5:16 pm
Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy. [File Photo]

Over $700,000 funding has been provided to the Agriculture Ministry for the second phase of the “Cash for Cultivation” initiative.

The funding by the Australian government and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) is targeted at 3,000 farmers nationwide.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says the fund is intended to encourage farmers to cultivate fresh produce on an acre of their land.

Dr Reddy says an initial payment of $75 will be provided for every farmer who meets the requirement and after they prepare their land then a final payment of $125 will be released.

“We are targeting in the second phase which we are rolling out today is 3,000 farmers, that is 825 in the Central Division, 280 in the Eastern division, 925 in the Western division and 970 in the Northern Division.”

ADRA Fiji Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai says payment to over 1,000 farmers in the first phase is near completion as he assured continuous support.

“We will work closely with the Ministry in terms of collecting all the data and facilitating that they are addressed individually for those that will fill the form and also will be offered this assistance.”

Tuwai says they are overwhelmed by the support from the Australian government who has stepped into partner and provide assistance to Fijians during this difficult time.

Interested farmers can visit or contact the Agriculture Ministry’s office close to their locality.

