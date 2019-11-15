Home

News

Phase three of FNPF assistance to be processed next week

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 21, 2020 12:24 pm

The first payment for phase three of the Fiji National Provident Fund’s COVID-19 Relief Package will be processed on Tuesday.

Phase three are for members working on reduced hours and wage rate.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the Fund received a lot of applications from August 10th.

Article continues after advertisement

“The take up is actually quite good. I mean t here’s a lot of members who have accessed this. So far about 14,000 members have accessed Phase 3 or applied for Phase 3.”

Those whose working day is reduced by one day per week will be eligible for $44 per fortnight or total amount payable per member will be $220.

While those whose hours are reduced by two days per week will be eligible for $88 or total amount payable will be $440.

Reduced by 3 days per week – amount eligible per week is $132 or $660 total amount payable per member.

Reduced by 4 days or more – amount eligible is $176 or total amount payable $880.

Members whose wage rate has been reduced will be eligible for a lump sum payment of $550 or $1,100 depending on the percentage reduction in their wage rate.

