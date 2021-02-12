Phase 3 round 4 of Relief Assistance opens today

The Fiji National Provident Fund has today opened its Phase 3 round 4 of the COVID-19 relief assistance with the first payment to be done on the 30th of this month.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this phase is for those members who are employed but are on reduced hours or wage rates.

Vodonaivalu says the requirements and application process remains the same.

“All members under this round must reapply so that their employer can confirm that they are still on reduced pay or reduced wage rate.”

Vodonaivalu also highlighted that Phase 2 Round 5 will open next Monday with the first payment cycle scheduled for April 6th.