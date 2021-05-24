Pharmacy robbery under investigation

Police are investigating a daylight robbery at a Pharmacy in Nasinu.

Security footage released on social media shows three men entering Raj Pharmacy and threatening the owner before fleeing with the till.

All three suspects were masked.

One of the men can be seen brandishing what looks like a small knife advancing towards the owner who was trying to stop the robbery.

It’s understood that a large amount of cash and a mobile phone were inside the till.

Police confirm a report was received on the 10th of this month and no arrests have been made as investigations continue.