Pharmacy licenses to now be renewed annually

The Pharmacy Profession (Amendment) Act 2020 was passed in parliament today requiring all licenses to be renewed annually.

The amendment states that an authorization issued to a licensee of a private hospital must be revoked by the Minister for breaching of any condition.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it brings uniformity, whether a pharmacy license is given to a hospital or a pharmacy operated by an individual outside hospital premises.

Sayed-Khaiyum while giving an example of Oceania Hospitals in Suva, highlighted that the Act also seeks to address one other particular mischief.

He says Oceania Hospitals are also owners of a health care insurance company and is now practicing restrictive trade.

“Related to the company which owns the hospital has now said that there is one pharmacy downstairs and they have said, you cannot use your health card downstairs. So there could be that type of restrictive trade practice if you like and using that market power to be able to restrict people from accessing other pharmaceuticals. What this does is that it creates a level playing field. In fact, it provides for the consumer – it this case it is the patient to be able to shop around.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds all the pharmacies whether owned by the private hospital or owned by an individual or another company will be able to compete on a level playing field.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete while supporting the amendment says this will hold pharmacy businesses accountable.

“What is being found in the past, is that a certain pharmacy would say that they will abide by all the rules and regulations, tick all the boxes and then become registered, but in intervening four, five, six or ten years they have completely gone astray from what the purity of the initial registration was. So what the Act intends to do is to hold pharmacy businesses accountable and transparent on a yearly basis just as the professionals are being asked to be accountable and honest on a yearly basis.”

All the pharmacy businesses will get treated alike and all pharmacists will get treated alike also.

Any person already holding a valid license that exceeds 12 months must apply to the Board before December 31st for an authorization to own or have a proprietary interest in a pharmacy.

Similar requirements must be followed by a licensee of a private hospital that owns or has a proprietary interest in the pharmacy business.