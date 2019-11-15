Pharmacies urged to ration medicine supply

The restriction implemented by India on medicine exports will be worrisome for the Pharmaceutical Sector if COVID-19 drags on for months.

With Fiji importing most of its medicine, local Pharmacies have been advised to consider if medication such as Paracetamol can be rationed according to the severity of need.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Reenal Chand says they are seeking other supply chains while stocks last.

Article continues after advertisement

“India has placed restrictions on about 12 molecules that cannot be exported or are restricted for export outside of India that includes Paracetamol and a few antibiotics. Currently, we do have paracetamol coming out of New Zealand and Australia so that should take care of that issue.”

Chand says they have advised pharmacies across the country to ration their supply.

“At least for a couple of months we should be okay depending on how long this pandemic lasts, the picture might change as well. But for now, we are okay.”

Without knowing how long the COVID-19 will affect global trade, Fiji Medical Association President Dr Basharat Munshi says they are looking into ways to cushion the effect on medicine supply.

“It’s a global thing and as you know it’s now a pandemic and part of the symptoms is a fever and Panadol is the medicine for it so our resources will get strained and our protective equipment, medicine will get strained.”

The Economy Minister in a meeting with the business community says it’s important for local stakeholders to employ risk management options and explore other supply chains.