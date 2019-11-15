Pharmaceutical sector is independent: Health Minister

It’s been discovered that certain pharmacy owners are taking advantage of the loopholes in the ownership laws.

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society has found cases where an individual breaking the law by controlling more than one pharmacy.

Society President, Reenal Chand says under the law, a registered pharmacist can have only one or two outlets, but there are instances where ownership laws have been exploited through false information.

Chand says such cases have been investigated, however, they don’t have powers to take further action.

“The way it is done is very creative. It’s not clear how the structure is working and very little has been done in regards to addressing this issue.”

Chand says another issue is people owning pharmacies despite not having any qualifications, which is not allowed under the Pharmacy Profession Act.

“The pharmacy profession act states that non-pharmacists are not to have any sort of beneficial or proprietary interest in the pharmacy but I am sure the consumers are aware there are pharmacy chains for example and you can tell by the name of the pharmacies.”

The Health Minister says the pharmaceutical sector is independent.

He says the regulatory functions for pharmacy and medicines are independent of the Ministry of Health or any other stakeholder.