There are fears the Pharmaceutical sector is heading towards becoming a monopoly in the near future.

This comes after concerns have been raised that a majority of pharmacies are already owned by at least two businesses who are driving smaller operators out of the market.

There are also claims that most are not adhering to the 2011 Pharmacy profession ACT.

Fiji Pharmaceutical Society President Reenal Chand believes that a monopolistic industry will lead to a non-competitive market and consumers losing their freedom of choice.

“If you have multiple pharmacies being owned by the same company, for example, you will have the same price across the board. If the majority of the pharmacies are owned by one particular chain or two particular chains then there will be a restriction on the choice that the consumer has.”

FBC News has also gathered that there are at least two major chains in the country that own a majority of the pharmacies.

Under the 2011 Pharmacy profession act, a registered pharmacist and a company, must not own or have a proprietary interest in more than two separate pharmacy businesses.

Failure to comply with the Pharmacy ACT for ownership constitutes an offense and the person will be liable upon conviction to a maximum penalty of $20,000.

An important factor in any pharmacy business is that only those who are registered pharmacists can own the business.

Chand believes if the industry becomes a monopoly then it will also affect the quality of medicines.

“We are also encouraging competition in the pharmacy industry through this. We are also encouraging younger pharmacists and new graduates to come into the industry and perhaps bring fresh ideas.”

A monopolistic sector he says will also put high price pressure on consumers.

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society says that Pharmacy ownership laws are been totally exploited by some through false information.