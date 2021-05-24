Pfizer vaccine to be administered from the 18th

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to children aged between 12 and 14 years from the 18th of this month.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says although the vaccination is not compulsory, students are encouraged to get vaccinated to help the number of people contracting Covid-19 to be low.

The Prime Minister of Fiji has reiterated again on the importance of vaccination.

Article continues after advertisement

The vaccine is being brought in from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, 25,457 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine as of the 9th of October.