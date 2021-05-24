Pfizer vaccine expected this month

The Ministry of Health is expecting Pfizer vaccines to arrive by Mid-September.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they will be prioritizing children below the age of 18.

Doctor Fong says this will involve a stringent process to ensure that parental or guardian consent is secured and online registration is encouraged before vaccination.

He adds they intend to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for children by October.

“I have been told that the vaccines will arrive in mid-September so that we can start deploying from the early part of October. For the Pfizer vaccine, we were looking at vaccinating the age group below 18.”

Dr Fong says more stock is expected to continue the vaccination of eligible children less than 18-years-old.