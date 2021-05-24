Home

Pfizer vaccination campaign rolled-out

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 10:50 am

The Pfizer vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years was launched in the last hour.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete and Minister for Education Premila Kumar were part of the event at Gospel Primary School in Suva.

The two ministers say they are relieved that children will now have a new layer of protection from the deadly coronavirus.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says parents need to ensure their children are registered to get vaccinated.

Doctor Fong adds this will ensure the safe re-opening of the remaining classes.

