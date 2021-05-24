PEV worried about nuclear war risk

The Pacific Elders Voice group has today condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding that it heightens the risk of nuclear war.

The group made up of the likes of former Fijian Foreign Affairs Minister, Kaliopate Tavola, University of the South Pacific Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Hilde Heine and former Kiribati President Anote Tong.

The PEV says all nations must respect the sovereign integrity of other nations and always seek peaceful means to solve differences without contest or military conquest.

It adds that the invasion will only exacerbate military tensions in the region and are likely to cause economic disruptions to the people of the Pacific.

The group is asking all Pacific Island countries to hold a special day of prayer for peace, urging that all faiths within our region pray together and hold a day of fasting and reflection on the injustice that is being perpetrated on the people of Ukraine.