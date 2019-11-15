Petition letter submitted to UK Foreign office

British High Commissioner to Fiji George Edgar has confirmed that he submitted the Fijian British Army veterans’ petition to the United Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs office in London early this month.

The petition is in regard to the veteran’s concerns with the introduction of the UK visa fee policy which has left the immigration status of Fijian ex-soldiers in the UK in limbo and has been a barrier to re-entering the force.

Edgar says he will notify the veterans as soon as he receives a response from the Foreign Office.

“I have forwarded the letter to the Foreign Affairs office in London who will ensure the attention that they need to have.”

When questioned by FBC News on when can the veterans expect the feedback, the High Commissioner says he cannot confirm the expected turn-around time from relevant authorities in the UK.