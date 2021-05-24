Peter Lomas will be sorely missed: Fiji Sun Board Chair

Legendary journalist and publisher Peter Lomas has been described as a dedicated individual who will be sorely missed by many.

Fiji Sun Board Chair, Ratu Ilaitia Tuisese says anyone at the newspaper will attest to the late CEO’s commitment to his work as he was always the first person in the office and the last to leave.

Tuisese also recalls that even when Lomas would be on leave from work, he would always somehow be in the office.

“But yeah you know it’s really sad, he was such a gentleman. He maintained who he was and the way he addressed us, directors, speaks of the man that he is. So a long history is gone.

Ratu Ilaitia also spoke fondly of his first encounter with Lomas when he was still a rugby player.

“My association with Peter goes a long way back when I used to play, used to be active in rugby. When he used to be on the field taking photos and what not, he was a sports writer at the time, this was way back in the 70’s. But little did I know that we would bump into each other again later on in the years – him being the CEO and publisher of Fiji Sun and me coming in as a Director of Fiji Sun.”

The Fiji Sun Board Chair adds that Lomas has stamped his mark in Fiji and the Pacific’s media history, through his work helping shape some of the media outlets today.