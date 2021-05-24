Home

Peter Lomas passes on

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 12:40 pm
Fiji Sun Publisher and Chief Executive Peter Lomas.

Fiji Sun Publisher and Chief Executive Peter Lomas passed away this morning.

Lomas worked for The Fiji Sun for the last 15 years and was married to late former journalist Venina Lomas.

A life-long journalist and publisher, Lomas spent much of his life in Fiji having grown up in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

He had previously worked with the Fiji Times, the Fiji Sun and the Islands Business magazine group where he was editor-in-chief before concentrating on training and development work around the region.

Lomas was head-hunted to lead the re-launched Fiji Sun in 2007 and has been credited for its growth over the years.

Lomas was also Vice-President of UNESCO’s global journalism training network JourNet and Secretary-General of the Council of Asia Pacific Press Institute.

He was awarded the Pacific Islands News Association’s Pacific Media Freedom Award for his commitment to training and development.

Lomas also spent time working on development and training projects in the Cook Islands, Samoa and the Solomon Islands.

In Samoa, Lomas helped the Apia-based Samoa Observer Group train staff and launch new websites and editions in New Zealand and American Samoa.

In the Solomon Islands, he helped the Solomon Star expand its newspaper and broadcasting operations.

This included introducing the first web press into the Solomons to enable the Star to increase publication days and reach.

In Rarotonga, Lomas helped integrate the operations of Cook Islands Television, Radio Cook Islands and the Cook Islands Times and Herald into one multimedia group.

 

