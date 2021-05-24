Persons with disabilities receive support

Persons with disabilities are now being given the necessary assistance to ensure they do not miss out on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Pacific Disability Forum project assistant, Paradise Tabucala says many were reluctant to get vaccinated following the widespread misinformation on social media.

The PDF is working with the World Health Organization to ensure its members are also protected.

Tabucala says as more Fijians are getting their jabs, they do not want their members to be left behind.

“At the Pacific Disability Forum, we actually work with the World Health Organization on a very informative project, where we also introduced not only practical health guides but guides to provide service providers to assist persons with disabilities”

This vaccination strategy is to support Fiji’s efforts to overcome COVID-19.

The authorities are also working to ensure that all persons with disabilities receive the necessary resources needed during this pandemic.