Personal attacks mean NFP has no solid ground: AG

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad for making personal attacks.

The Opposition MP while speaking in parliament, claimed that Sayed-Khaiyum was involved in another party before he joined FijiFirst.

“Honourable Attorney General has his own political past. He was in another party. He was a legal advisor – actually Mr Speaker he joined Peter Foster the con-man in the New Labour Party.”

The AG says personal attacks as such add nothing to the national debate.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Professor Biman has a habit of getting personal while debating in parliament.

“That’s been his trait since 2014, reacting to things on a personal basis whenever he is on soft ground. Unfortunately, he does not have the appetite nor the gumption to say sometimes the government is correct, or that he may be wrong.”

Debate continues in parliament.