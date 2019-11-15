Person questioned in relation to NFP HQ raid

A person has been taken in for questioning following a raid at the National Federation Party Headquarters and suspended SODELPA office yesterday evening.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms the person was taken in for interview while the raid was being carried out.

According to FBC News sources, the man being questioned is Ferrel Khan, who is renowned for his anti-government postings on social media sites under his name and on pages such as the Fiji Exposed Forum.

He was arrested yesterday and is being questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department, and it is believed after this, NFP and suspended SODELPA offices were raided.

The Police Commissioner had earlier confirmed to FBC News that the raid was carried out in relation to an alleged social media posting.

We will have more on this soon.