Perseverance and determination pays off for Adivunisalusalu

After 21 years of serving in the Fiji Police Force, Woman Constable Mereseini Adivunisalusalu finally graduated from the Basic Recruits Course today after three months of training.

The 44-year-old mother of one went through the three-month training at the Police Academy in Nasova, despite her health condition.

The Navatu, Cakaudrove native was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and subsequently had a breast biopsy.

Article continues after advertisement

During the three month training for the Basic Recruits Course, Adivunisalusalu was undergoing further checks and treatment.

Speaking to FBC News, an emotional Adivunisalusalu says she was not going to let her condition dictate her life and she was determined to complete the course.

“I didn’t back down, I didn’t throw in the towel I just kept on moving I know that I am serving a living God and this God will see me through. People say things about me in regards to my health, and I proved them wrong that I can do it and I will keep on doing it. I am so honoured to receive the certificate today.”

Adivunisalusalu acknowledged the support of her husband has enabled her to overcome the many challenges she faced in her fight against cancer.

She is one of the 22 police officers who received their graduation certificates from Minister for Defence National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu at Subrail Park in Labasa this morning.

Seruiratu thanked the officers for their patience and congratulated them on the successful completion of their training.

Your journey – I understand for some has been long and you have spent years waiting patiently for your chance to undergo the Basic Recruits training. It takes a lot of determination and understanding to watch others be given the opportunities you yearn for silently – and I thank you for your patience and dedication to your service.

A total of 254 police officers underwent the Basic Recruits Course earlier this year but they could not finish the final two weeks of training due to the COVID-19 outbreak.