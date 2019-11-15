Perpetrators of domestic violence a real concern

Many victims of domestic violence are choosing to go back to their partner and some having to go through incidents of violence multiple times.

Fiji Women Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali says these women are aware of the risk and return because they need to take care of their families.

Ali says the center has equipped them with the necessary advice and highlighted concerns over perpetrators who continue to commit the offence.

Article continues after advertisement

“After we help them and go through the processes the majority of them go back because what they want is the violence to stop, they don’t want to leave their families and their husbands, the majority of them go back, but they do know they are empowered enough from the crisis center’s counselling to know what the remedies are, what are the remedies available for them in terms of the law.”

She adds victims’ return home in the hope that things will change but this is not the case for some.