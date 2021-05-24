Home

Perpetrators of cyberbullying to face consequences

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:46 am

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says perpetrators of cyberbullying will face the full brunt of the law.

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says those thinking that they will get away with cyberbullying are mistaken.

“Some of these elements feel very emboldened because they think that the law will never be able to catch up on them because it is social media space and our laws are decorative, probably because this is Fiji so everybody is very lax and nobody is going to do anything about it, these individuals are truly mistaken. They will face the full brunt of the law.”

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj

Raj says there is a strong legislative framework in the country.

“What is lacking in Fiji is monitoring compliance and so I hope this is going to be a lesson for everybody. Get your acts together, statutory bodies need to wake up, do their job, do not turn the public away from that somebody is driven to point of committing suicide.”

Deputy Police Commissioner Itendra Nair has assured that their officers have been trained to deal with such cases.

While statutory bodies are doing their part, Fijians have been urged to become more responsible and active in taking a stand against cyberbullying.

