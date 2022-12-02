Permanent Representative of France to the Pacific visit Fiji

Permanent Representative of France to the Pacific Community and the Pacific Regional Environment Program, Ambassador Marine de Carné de Trécesson

Permanent Representative of France to the Pacific Community and the Pacific Regional Environment Program, Ambassador Marine de Carné de Trécesson, is in the country for an official visit.

Carne, who is based in Paris, met with representatives of Fiji’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and local stakeholders today.

Areas of priority to Fiji’s development were discussed in the meetings, which Carne says the French government will be assisting with.

Carne says capacity building of civil servants is also an area the French government is planning to assist in through the provision of courses in civil service in Paris.

“They were interested in training for civil servants so we have a school in Paris which is quite famous for civil service and we’re just reshuffling it so we have to check whether what kind of courses could be offered to foreigners.”

Diplomatic relations between France and Fiji were established in 1970.