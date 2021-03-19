Performers eager to showcase their talent

The Jaw Droppers dance group is ready to entertain at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Non-stop Holi Masti celebrations this Saturday.

Director Sanjana Lal says their group has female singers who will be performing multiple songs.

Lal says they are excited about being given a chance to perform at the event.

“We are looking forward to this celebration because we missed it last year. Whatever show FBC hosts we are eager to be part of it.”

The Non-stop Holi Masti will be a multicultural event and will feature other unique performances.

The event will be held at Damodar City in Suva from 3pm to 8.30pm.