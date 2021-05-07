People with disabilities should not be left behind

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on authorities to take note of the vulnerabilities of persons with disabilities.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj, says this includes those living on the streets as the pandemic disproportionately impacts them.

Raj adds equal amount of attention must be paid to the vulnerable.

He says it is vital for everyone to work collectively in ensuring that persons with disabilities and the homeless are not left behind and afforded dignity without discrimination.

Raj says it is almost impossible for persons with disabilities to practice physical distancing as they require additional support from caregivers, or may not be able to wear face masks due to a disability or medical condition.

The Commission adds law enforcement agencies must ensure that persons with disabilities and their caregivers are treated with dignity and compassion if they are seen not following certain COVID safety protocols.