People with disabilities at higher risk of violence

People with disabilities especially women are at a much higher risk of violence including stigma and discrimination.

The Spinal Injury Association says these challenges prevent many from pursuing further studies, getting into the workforce, or taking part in social activities.

Office Manager, Mere Rodan, says discriminatory attitudes are a huge barrier in ensuring women with disabilities contribute evenly to building a functioning society.

Article continues after advertisement

“I still see that there’s a lack of knowledge about what we do. There still needs to be sensitization on issues about a person with disabilities. Women in particular still feel like they face discrimination and violence.”

Rodan says people with disabilities are capable of being part of the workforce to contribute to nation-building.

“There is still a bit of distancing in what we do compared to those who can. That’s what I see, and there is a need for coming together. I think that’s lacking in some areas. We still see some faces and attitudes which are barriers – they still exist in some areas.”

The SIA says some of these Fijians hold back from reaching their full potential due to personal challenges, and the Association is trying to find them jobs.