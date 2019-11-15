People to refrain from stereotyping Asian community: HRADC

The Human Rights Anti-Discrimination Commission is urging people to refrain from making racially driven jokes, stereotyping and passing prejudicial remarks against the Asian community.

This is in light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak that has now been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation.

The Commission says social media is saturated with jokes and comments that are disparaging and denigrating towards the Chinese community in particular.

Director Ashwin Raj says fear and anxiety should not be used to fuel racism.

“There should be no room for racial profiling based on people’s ethnicity, nationality, physical appearance.”

The Commission urges all members of the public to denounce such acts, refrain from spreading false information and adhere to the advice from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.