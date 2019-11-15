People pretend that Govt has all the answers: PM

Nearly $50m in direct government assistance has already been distributed to Fijians affected by COVID-19.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Grower Field Day in Tunalia, Nadi today.

Bainimarama assured those present that more assistance is on its way.

However, the Prime Minister stresses the biggest mistake people could make is to pretend the government has answers to every problem created by the pandemic.

Bainimarama says he will always talk straight and not make a promise he is not prepared to deliver because things today are very tough with the world economy on its knees.

The Prime Minister says no industry in Fiji has been immune to the economic pain while no one knows when this pandemic will end, people must be ready.

Bainimarama adds investments can be made today to prepare for when things return to normal.