Search for missing four continues

People of Yasawa-i-rara are urged to be on the lookout for a drifting fibreglass boat as the search efforts continues for three missing men and a four-year-old child.

Police say the four left Cikobia on a fibreglass boat, with “ANA TOKA” written on the side, at around 8am yesterday, bound for the mainland at Qaranivalu Landing.

Police say a report was filed when they failed to arrive on time and rescue efforts were activated.

Mariners and people living along coastal areas are requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 917 if they have any information or have seen anything that could assist the search efforts.