People of Rewa to benefit from Shrimp farming

Four shrimp farms have been established along the Rewa Delta as alternatives for Fijians largely dependent on harvesting and selling of mangroves.

Permanent Secretary for Forests Pene Baleinabuli says the project was necessary as there was a growing fear of exploitation of mangroves.

Baleinabuli says these shrimp farms will generate huge incomes for communities along the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“These Shrimp farms, one can collect about $30k to $40 in three to four months, so that’s a huge replacement, it’s an alternative livelihood for the people in the Rewa province.”

Baleinabuli says they will carry out similar projects in other parts of Fiji where mangroves are constantly harvested.

He has also stressed the need for Fijians to obtain a license before harvesting mangroves.