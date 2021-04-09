People of Moce applauded for being resilient

The people of Moce in Lau have been applauded for putting the education of their children first.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, David Kolitagane says these Fijians are resilient in the face of natural disasters as well as the financial crisis.

Kolitagane says the island was one of the few to rebuild its high school that sustained partial damage caused by TC Yasa and Ana.

He says despite the current financial difficulties, the people on the island only requested tools to help them extend and rebuild the school.

“They are asking for some equipment just to help them to cut trees and restore and build their new classrooms. They did establish their own school, using all local materials, built by the villagers.”

Over seventy students attend Moce High School.

He says students used to travel to Suva or Lakeba for high school education and this is no longer the case as the villagers decided to build one on the island.