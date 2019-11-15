People of Mali plead for complete stop to poaching

The people of Mali in Macuata are pleading for help in putting a complete stop to poaching in their fishing grounds.

Tui Mali Ratu Apenisa Bogiso says fishermen are even illegally fishing and diving in their Marine Protected Areas, therefore undermining efforts to sustainably manage their marine resources.

Ratu Apenisa says the poachers are even still using the underwater breathing apparatus (UBA’s), are fishing for banned fish and other sea products and they often threaten villagers when confronted.

The Tui Mali has also requested the Ministry of Fisheries to conduct fish warden trainings to the villagers as the current lot of wardens are beyond their years of going out to sea.

The people of Malu depend on the sea for their livelihood due to of land scarcity, restricting farming to purely subsistence.

As such, Ratu Apenisa says the work of fish wardens in protecting their marine resources is crucial for food security, poverty alleviation and a sustained source of income.

Divisional Fisheries Officer Northern Joji Vuakaca says they will be looking at setting up the training soon to cater for the four villages on the island of Mali including Vorovoro Island.

Vuakaca adds, the villagers need a fibre glass boat and engine solely dedicated to the policing of their fishing grounds.

Mali is one of the four districts in Macuata that collectively hold custodial ownership over fishing grounds of a section of the Great Sea Reef, the third longest reef system in the Southern Hemisphere.