People of Bua grateful to RFMF

The people of Bua bid a touching farewell to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers deployed to Vanua Levu for TC Yasa rehabilitation as their work comes to an end this week.

Tears flowed as the people, led by their Chief – Tui Bua, Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka, traditionally thanked the engineers in Nabouwalu last night.

Presenting their ‘vakavinavinaka’ Buli Nawaca Senitiki Naoko says there are no words to describe how grateful they are to the engineers for their work in their province.

Bua was the most affected by TC Yasa and the engineers arrived straight after the cyclone to help with the clean-up and the restoration of services.

Personnel were involved in cleaning villages and settlements, clearing roads, erecting tents and other temporary shelters, distributing food ration and providing quick fixes to damaged schools.

Commander RFMF Rear Admiral, Vilimate Naupoto, also thanked the personnel for staying true to their oath of service to the people of Fiji.

Up to 256 personnel were deployed to Vanua Levu for the TC Yasa rehabilitation effort.