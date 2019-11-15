People must have a reliable supply of water: PM

In Fiji today people must have a reliable supply of water.

Commissioning the Galoa Island Fresh Water System yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fijian Constitution enshrines the right to adequate water.

He says our 20-year National Development Plan paves the way to the realisation of that right for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama adds they are extending reliable supplies of clean water across the country day by day, project by project.

“So two years ago, you asked my Office for a system to supply water by pipe. And that is what we have here today. It is astonishing that we were carrying water much the way our ancestors did centuries ago, when the technology has existed to supply it directly. After all, if we can supply water by pipe on land, we can usually supply it by pipe across the water. And Lekutu is close—close enough to make a submerged water pipe to Galoa very practical. So there will be no more trips to the jetty to meet the water boat and fetch water back to the house. There will be no more time wasted fetching water that could be used more productively”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PM says children will now have reliable water for school and there will be less danger of water-borne diseases.

“I will not allow hard-working Fijians to live the way we live centuries ago when we have the means to provide the advantages of the modern age. You choose to live in this wonderful place. It is your home, a place of natural beauty. But you should not have to pay for that privilege by enduring constant uncertainty over whether you will have the most basic necessity of life—fresh, clean water”.

The Head of Government says they have made it a priority to close the gap between Fiji’s urban areas and its rural and maritime areas.