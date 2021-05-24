Home

News

People kept me going says Nawaikula

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 3:35 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party member, Niko Nawaikula, says he would have left for his village after being terminated as a Member of Parliament earlier this year, but it was the support from many quarters that kept him going.

This is after the Court of Disputed Returns ruled that Nawaikula is to be re-instated as a Member of Parliament as well in the National Register of Voters.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem had removed him from the Register of Voters last month which – by law – removed his right to be a candidate in parliament.

Nawaikula’s name on his birth certificate is Nikolau Tuiqamea, but he told Parliament this year that he instead used Niko Nawaikula to register as a voter.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar in his ruling says Nawaikula has provided evidence that in most instances including in his driving license, he has used his common name, which is Niko Nawaikula.

Nawaikula says the ruling means judiciary is fair and given assurances to Fijians that the rule of the law is the foundation for society.

He says he will continue to advocate what he had been before losing his spot as an MP.

 

“I have been a pro lifetime advocacy in human rights and within that indigenous right and the total aspects of human rights and I go to parliament especially for that. It’s just an extension on the advocacy.”

The seasoned politician has also told FBC News he will be contesting the next General Elections.

When asked if he is considering jumping ship and joining former SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposed Party, Nawaikula says for now he remains with SODELPA.

 

