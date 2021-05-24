Major accident near Naboro

A number of people are believed to have been injured in a road accident along the Queens Highway near Naboro.

Anuraag Prashant who was one of the first people on the scene says he and others managed to pull out the occupants of the two vehicles.

A passing government vehicle loaded up some people and rushed them to the CWM Hospital.

[Source: Supplied]

Others were taken in a police vehicle.

Prashant says there are about eight people hurt including children.



[Source: Supplied]

It is believed that some of the injured were travelling in the back of a carrier and were thrown out by the force of the impact.