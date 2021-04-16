People injured in Pacific Harbour accident

A few people have been rushed to the hospital following an accident in Pacific Harbour this afternoon.
FBC News understands two private vehicles were involved in the accident just before the Pacific Arts Village.
Police are currently at the scene managing traffic.
More details are expected to be released later.
