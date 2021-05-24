Home

News

People free to practice their own religion: Kumar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 3, 2022 12:12 pm
[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

This month is of great significance to all Fijians as the three main religious group in the country will be celebrating religious festivities.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says it is not often that Ram Naumi, Ramadan and Easter are celebrated on the same month.

While officiating as chief guest for the first day of Ram Naumi yesterday, Kumar says Fiji is blessed as people are free to practice their own religion.

“Whenever we talk about religious functions, first thing that comes to mind is the gathering where we all come together and we believe in a particular religious teaching and that draws us to a gathering of this nature.”


[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

The Minister adds that as a multicultural country, Fijians are blessed that we get to learn and celebrate each other’s festivities.

Ram Naumi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God, Lord Rama.

It is celebrated for nine days and the last day marks the birth of Lord Rama.

