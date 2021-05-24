People deserve to enjoy faith: Bainimarama

As thousands observe Ramadan, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is a time that brings us closer to God through fasting, charity, and prayer.

Bainimarama says this year’s Ramadan celebration is precious because we are free once again to celebrate fully with others.

He says believers can pray in mosques, they can break the fast each day with family, friends, and neighbours, and they can greet and embrace each other in faith and love.

The Prime Minister says Fiji has endured the adversity of the pandemic, and Fijians have come through it with discipline, resolve and concern for fellow Fijians.

He says now people deserve to enjoy these days of faith, joy, and gratitude to God.

He says other Fijians join Muslims in acts of charity, adding that Fijians are bound together by love for country, concern for each other, and deep respect for each other’s faiths.