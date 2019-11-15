Pensioners Association to secure land for members

The Fiji Pensioners Association has revealed its plans to secure a piece of land in Suva for members to meet and socialize.

Association President Hari Raj Naicker says they’re concerned that there’s a growing trend that some senior citizens are experiencing loneliness and depression leading to their early deaths.

“Once we have a piece of land where we can go and relax, and then maybe have a cup of tea or coffee, relax, that will give us enjoyment, because loneliness alone at the moment there’s just my wife and myself staying, we look at each other and just past time but when we have some other colleague than they might have some different ideas or thoughts, they can come about and give the latest news, so that should be good enough.”

Naicker says they will put in a formal request to the Lands Ministry in the hope that the land will be given to them as an appreciation for the contribution that the elder citizens have made to Fiji’s development.