Pedestrian and driver hospitalized

A driver and a pedestrian has been rushed to hospital following an accident this morning.

The incident took place in Nakaulevu near Navua in the last hour.

An eyewitness told FBC News that the pedestrian was walking along the roadside when the vehicle veered off the road and hit her.

The impact landed the pedestrian in a drain.

It’s alleged the vehicle was speeding and tumbled after veering off the road.

NFA and Police are also at the scene.