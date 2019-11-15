Peacekeeping stakeholders works to support peacekeepers

Fijian peacekeepers are renowned globally for their bravery during missions particularly in areas where others would refuse to be deployed to.

Peacekeeping stakeholders in Fiji and the Pacific are now working in collaboration with the United Nations to ensure all agents of peace are recognized for their international commitments.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha applauded Fiji for its immense contribution towards peacekeeping missions over the years.

“Fijians have served in peacekeeping missions since 1978 with the first mission in Lebanon. As part of it, there have been seventeen missions so far that Fijians have served in. Currently, almost 500 Fijian peacekeepers have been deployed in seven countries; Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Sudan, Egypt and Yemen.”

Speaker of Parliament and former President, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was the first commander of the Fijian Battalion in United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Reflecting on his Global Peacekeeping experience today, the former President highlighted the important duties.

“What you do as a peacekeeper is that you have got to be a good negotiator. To be a good negotiator, you have to be a good listener. When negotiations fail, which they do sometimes – you have to be able to defend yourself.”

First Fijian female commanding officer for peacekeeping Colonel Litea Seruiratu also highlighted the role of female peacekeepers during such missions.

“The meaningful participation of women in the whole spectrum of peace operations is very important because we bring a difference into the whole spectrum working alongside our partners to ensure a safe and secure environment that we can live in peacefully.”

More than 60 Fijian Peacekeepers have died in the line of duty since the first deployment to the United Nations Interim Forces in South Lebanon in 1978.