Peacekeeping Missions allocated $57.5million

A total of $57.5 million is allocated for Fiji’s Peacekeeping Missions in the 2020-2021 Budget.

This is a drop of $20 million from the $77.5million allocated in the previous budget.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force currently serve in five out of the 14 UN peacekeeping missions around the world, and also serve in the non-UN mission in Sinai.

Fiji has proudly contributed troops to successive peacekeeping operations in Lebanon, Sinai, Iraq, Syria, Timor-Leste, South Sudan, Darfur, Liberia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Kuwait, Namibia, Cambodia and the Solomon Islands.