Peacekeepers return home

87 RFMF and Police officers arrived last night after their tour of duty in Iraq.

The officers landed in Nadi on a RAAF chartered flight.

They had served for a year and six months under the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMI).

Fiji has played an important role in the UN’s Peacekeeping Operations for the past four decades.

Since the 1970s Fijian peacekeepers have served in almost every major conflict zone.

Meanwhile last week 94 RFMF Soldiers departed the country for their tour of duty in Iraq.