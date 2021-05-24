Peace only acceptable answer for future: Prasad

The most powerful steps that Russia could take are not those that extend war but those that will build peace says Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week Prasad urged world leaders to be firm and resolute in their resolve to uphold the United Nations Charter.

Prasad called for talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“We welcome the beginning of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian Governments, and we call for an immediate ceasefire, safe humanitarian access to affected areas, and the urgent withdrawal of military forces in accordance with internationally recognized borders.”

He also urged leaders to recognize that peace is the only acceptable answer for the future of the world.

“The world needs its diplomats, it needs all its leaders to focus on winning the war that threatens the security of communities and states across the World while we still have a narrow window of time available.”

Fiji was amongst the 141 countries that voted in support of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.