Peace is built by people: PM

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is proud to join over 86 states to adopt a treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons and take the first step back from the knife edge of Armageddon.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama spoke on behalf of Fiji at the First Meeting of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Bainimarama says the Pacific alone endured more than 300 nuclear tests on land, air and sea.

He adds true peace is built by people and not behind desks with fingers on buttons.

“We have seen that price paid in Syria, in Afghanistan and yet again on our collective watch in Ukraine. The conflict where nuclear facilities were weaponized and nuclear warfare was shamefully threatened.”

The Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Treaty forbids nations from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using, or threatening to use nuclear weapons or allowing nuclear weapons to be stationed on their territory.

It also bans them from assisting anyone to engage in any of these activities.

Bainimarama has acknowledged all the leaders from across the Blue Pacific, current and past – who have worked tirelessly over the decades to deliver the treaty.