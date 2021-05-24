PDNA will focus on targeted disaster response

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment training launched by the Minister for Disaster Management this morning will provide a long-term strategic approach on how best to mitigate and minimize the risk from future disasters.

Minister Inia Seruiratu while launching the PDNA training says it will also focus on the transition from the conventional Initial Damage Assessments to Post-Disaster Needs Assessment.

Seruiratu adds that PDNA will better position Fiji’s collective capacity to respond when a disaster occurs.

“The PDNA provides the necessary information for government, development partners and all stakeholders to respond effectively to short, medium and long-term needs and priorities. It strives to provide the necessary strategy to address needs in a more targeted approach to ensure that limited resources available are used effectively.”

The Partnership Project is supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the Asian Development Bank.

UNDP Pacific Representative Levan Bouadze says they are ready to assist the Fijian Government through its programmatic intervention.



[Source: Twitter]