PDF acknowledges government’s effort

The Pacific Disability Forum has acknowledged the work carried out by the government in terms of climate change at an international level.

Regional Coordinator Climate Change, Sainimili Tawake says the Climate Change Bill is a genuine item to end the climate war by locking in bipartisan and national action on climate change.

Tawake has welcomed the disability-inclusive interventions in the Climate Change Bill.

“The notion of the twin-track approach in addressing the vulnerability of persons with disabilities through resilience building tackles out the whole host of other development issues in enabling climate change adaptation to occur.”

Tawake says about 113,595 people in Fiji have a disability which is in the proximity of the World Health Organization’s estimate of 15 percent.