PDC wins Sasakawa Award

The Hawaii-based Pacific Disaster Centre, which works with Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office, has won the prestigious Sasakawa Award at the UNDRR Global Platform underway in Bali, Indonesia.

The United Nations Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction is awarded to an individual or institution that has made active efforts to reduce disaster risk in their community and advocates for disaster risk reduction.

Taking out the organization category, PDC has been long involved in supporting disaster management decision makers.

PDC Director of Global Operations, Erin Hughey, says the award is a testament to the collective effort by everyone involved in ensuring we keep people and communities safe.

She says this includes the work that has been done in consultation with NDMO.

“So the Pacific Disaster Centre has had the pleasure of working with Fiji really for the past 10-15 years and we are excited to continue that partnership. With the use of technology and data information, we are able to get better data to the end user, which is the individual, as well as the community and the policy makers know what to expect and we are excited about that and it’s been really a huge change in the last 10 years.”

Meanwhile, the individual category was won by Myriam Urzua Venegas from Mexico.