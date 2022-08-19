PCN scandal is still under investigation

[File Photo]

While the Ministry of Housing has started to refund Fijians under the LagiLagi Housing Development Project refund scheme, the investigation of the whole saga continues.

More than 600 Fijians had paid more than $3.5 million to the People’s Community Network as deposits for a housing unit under the Lagilagi Project, which was not delivered as promised.

Housing Ministry Permanent Secretary, Sanjeeva Perera says the investigation into the failure of PCN to deliver the housing units continues.

”So CID is still carrying out the investigation, even as recent as two weeks back we had a meeting with the representatives from CID in terms of information needed to carry out the investigation, so the investigation is going forward”.

He says more than $4 million has been allocated to refund Fijians who lost out on their hard-earned cash.

”The claims also vary from $1000 or less than $1000 and go up as far as $20,000-$25,000. There are people who unfortunately collected their FNPF cheque and gone and deposited it at PCN in anticipation of a unit and still waiting for it”.

The Ministry has received 643 applications and so far more than $ 2 million has been refunded to 278 applicants.

A further $1.9 million has been allocated to refund the remaining applicants.