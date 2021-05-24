PCCC to enhance police operations

The newly renovated Fiji Police National Command and Co-ordination Centre in Totogo, Suva fits well for the Force’s strategic way forward says Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Qiliho says policing has become more challenging coupled with increasing demand from the public.

He adds the vision is to continue to enhance their daily work by using the state-of-the-art technology at the PCCC.

Qiliho says the resources at the Centre will be utilized for the intended purpose to better serve the people of Fiji and the visitors.

“The policing landscape has grown significantly over the last decade. This is where we have to be more innovative and find ways to stay ahead of the challenges.”

The New Zealand and the Australian Police Force have played a major role in helping set up the PCCC.

Qiliho says with the three institutions working together, they have benefited in many ways including safety and the economic well-being of our people.